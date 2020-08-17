CONTRACOIN Hits Market Cap of $16.94 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $16.94 million and $17,484.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00007718 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.33 or 0.00693215 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00026411 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00447898 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000649 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,835,608 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

