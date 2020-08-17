Contrasting eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) and NYSE:SLQT (NASDAQ:SLQT)

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) and NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eHealth and NYSE:SLQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth $506.20 million 3.81 $66.89 million $3.50 21.42 NYSE:SLQT $337.47 million 9.80 $72.58 million N/A N/A

NYSE:SLQT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than eHealth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for eHealth and NYSE:SLQT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth 0 1 10 0 2.91 NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80

eHealth currently has a consensus target price of $149.18, suggesting a potential upside of 98.96%. NYSE:SLQT has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.29%. Given eHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe eHealth is more favorable than NYSE:SLQT.

Profitability

This table compares eHealth and NYSE:SLQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth 13.74% 12.68% 10.05% NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

eHealth beats NYSE:SLQT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company's Medicare-related health insurance plans include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare part D prescription drug plans; and ancillary products, including dental, vision, life, and short and long term disability insurance plans. It markets health insurance plans through its Websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, PlanPrescriber.com, and GoMedigap.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance e-commerce technology that enables health insurance carriers and agents to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

