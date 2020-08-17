Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) Shares Up 3.8%

Contura Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CNTE) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.69, 109,424 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 206% from the average session volume of 35,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $50.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Contura Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNTE)

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

