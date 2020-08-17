Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Trading Down 8.7%

Coro Energy Plc (LON:CORO)’s stock price dropped 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), approximately 2,998,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.71.

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration and production of natural gas in Northern Italy. The company has operations in Sillaro, Bezzecca, and Sant'Alberto, Italy. Its licenses cover an area of approximately 65.5 square kilometers, and combined proved and probable reserves. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018.

