Cortex Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Cortex has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $35.38 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039134 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $681.42 or 0.05543392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004008 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00047952 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003159 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.