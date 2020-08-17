Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,279,000 after acquiring an additional 107,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.66. 76,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,515. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.64 and its 200 day moving average is $152.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.