Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 504 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.19.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $280.55. 2,487,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,579. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.11 and its 200 day moving average is $232.44. The stock has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $282.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

