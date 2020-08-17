Cred Market Cap Achieves $28.79 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Cred has traded up 119.8% against the US dollar. Cred has a total market cap of $28.79 million and approximately $16.26 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00152335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.48 or 0.01851742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00192627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00136035 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bibox, Kyber Network, OKEx, Huobi, IDEX, DDEX, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

