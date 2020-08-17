Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Down 82.3% in July

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the July 15th total of 292,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,507,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery acquired 100,000 shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 131.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 293,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,181. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

