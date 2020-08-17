Credits Price Hits $0.0336 on Top Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, CoinBene and Mercatox. Credits has a total market cap of $6.25 million and $64,097.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00030590 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000813 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, COSS, LBank, Kucoin, IDEX, Mercatox, Gate.io, CoinBene and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

