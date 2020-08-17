Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 175.35 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 178.50 ($2.33), approximately 39,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 16,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $281.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 196.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 163.61.

Get Creo Medical Group alerts:

In other Creo Medical Group news, insider Charles Spicer acquired 24,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £49,998.36 ($65,365.88).

Creo Medical Group Company Profile (LON:CREO)

Creo Medical Limited develops and sells instruments for surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. The company is developing instruments for endoscopy through a combination of bipolar radiofrequency and microwave energy in a single platform for tissue dissection, resection, ablation, and coagulation. It offers Speedboat RS2 instrument for endoscopic submucosal dissection.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Creo Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creo Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.