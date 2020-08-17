CROAT Hits Market Capitalization of $109,644.60 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $109,644.60 and approximately $71.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 81,139,263 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

