CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.45

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COIHY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Liberum Capital raised shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.93.

About CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

