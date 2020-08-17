CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 18,998 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 833.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,998 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,139,748,000 after buying an additional 577,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $732,357,000 after buying an additional 1,369,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in CVS Health by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $64.90. 5,600,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,921,361. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

