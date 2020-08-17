CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 13,451 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.65. 5,438,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,261,628. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.05.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

