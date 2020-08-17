CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 18,172 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Southern Copper by 195.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 744,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 167.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 516,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 323,673 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $8,315,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $7,253,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $6,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 540,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,421. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. Southern Copper Corp has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $46.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

