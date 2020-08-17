CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.3% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total transaction of $719,129.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,307,171.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,837 shares of company stock valued at $116,008,434. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $482.35. 2,414,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,892,034. The stock has a market cap of $212.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $490.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

