CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,394,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,759,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8,058.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,101,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,707 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.42. 31,316,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,698,289. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 62,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $4,998,604.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 552,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,971,075.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 598,765 shares of company stock worth $39,843,285. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

