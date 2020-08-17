CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Ecolab by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after buying an additional 941,468 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ecolab by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after acquiring an additional 803,856 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2,375.6% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 493,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $8,144,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $194.85. The stock had a trading volume of 636,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,754. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. G.Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.92.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,509. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

