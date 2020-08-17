CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,466,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 107,434 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,108,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $21.93. 1,223,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,192. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

