CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,687 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,337 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,085,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,651,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $392,609,000 after acquiring an additional 974,006 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of HP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,000,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,852,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $327,286,000 after acquiring an additional 116,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,289,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956,663 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,914,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,833,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised HP to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Insiders acquired a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.