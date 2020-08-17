CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Increases Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after buying an additional 1,056,349 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 191,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,249,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,210. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,677.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised Corteva from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

