CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Invests $1.77 Million in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC raised shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

TOT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 122.56 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

