CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $25.90. 57,402,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,726,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

