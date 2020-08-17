CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,751,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,312,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,308,000 after acquiring an additional 558,322 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2,220.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,430,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,009,000 after acquiring an additional 232,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

BP stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.75. 12,231,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,585,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.77. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

