CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Purchases 3,088 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in salesforce.com by 81.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.74. 3,573,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,537,616. The company has a market cap of $174.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,091.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $209.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.09 and a 200 day moving average of $174.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total value of $1,033,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,735,727.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $74,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,341.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 710,907 shares of company stock worth $133,827,698. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

