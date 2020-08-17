CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 2,549 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

Visa stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,253,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,755,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.66. The firm has a market cap of $381.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

