CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Trims Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.3% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $261.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,307,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,600,836. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.38 and a 200-day moving average of $210.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,446 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

