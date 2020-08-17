CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 147.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,382,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,507. The company has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,336 shares of company stock worth $7,596,716 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra boosted their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.