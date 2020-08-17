Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Shares Up 16.3%

Cynata Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) shares shot up 16.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, 30,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 458% from the average session volume of 5,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cynata Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

Cynata Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYYNF)

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand name for human therapeutic use in Australia. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

