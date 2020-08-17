D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.77

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.77 and last traded at $72.69, with a volume of 37426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.39.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

