Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 1,232 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.45. The company had a trading volume of 112,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $335.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $135.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

