Dash Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. Dash has a total market cap of $936.56 million and $348.17 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for $96.98 or 0.00798453 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bithumb, BitBay and ACX. During the last week, Dash has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012257 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00076946 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004858 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001077 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,657,314 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OpenLedger DEX, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, HBUS, C-CEX, OKEx, Livecoin, LocalTrade, Braziliex, Crex24, Tidex, ABCC, Coinsuper, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Coindeal, Poloniex, Coinrail, WazirX, Liquid, Coinroom, Altcoin Trader, Exmo, C2CX, COSS, BitBay, C-Patex, Coinhub, Bleutrade, Bibox, SouthXchange, Bitsane, Liqui, Bitinka, HitBTC, WEX, LBank, Bithumb, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Koineks, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, Tux Exchange, Instant Bitex, Upbit, ACX, Negocie Coins, Bisq, Indodax, CryptoBridge, CEX.IO, Cryptomate, Kraken, Bittrex, Graviex, Huobi, Mercatox, BTC Trade UA, BiteBTC, BX Thailand, Coinbe, Kuna, BitFlip, LiteBit.eu, xBTCe, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Iquant, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx, TradeOgre, Binance, Trade By Trade, B2BX, Coinsquare and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

