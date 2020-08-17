Datamine Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $432,238.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Datamine has a market cap of $1.11 million and $432,238.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00083217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00289979 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00037364 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00006962 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,239,569 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency.

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

