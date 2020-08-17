DATx (DATX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $524,012.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One DATx token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, FCoin, IDEX and HADAX. DATx has a market capitalization of $502,572.23 and approximately $524,012.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DATx has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00137513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.01870248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00191644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00138782 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About DATx

DATx launched on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, FCoin, Rfinex, HADAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

