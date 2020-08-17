DeepBrain Chain (DBC) One Day Volume Hits $349,112.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $349,112.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, LBank and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00158248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $223.59 or 0.01859400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00193020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00133996 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Huobi, Kucoin, LBank and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

