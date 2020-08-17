DeepBrain Chain Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, Bitbns and Huobi. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $305,856.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00137513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.01870248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00191644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00138782 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

