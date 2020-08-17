Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Cut by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,075,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 491,881 shares during the period. Dell accounts for 5.5% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 0.69% of Dell worth $278,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dell during the first quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Dell by 746.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dell by 42.1% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell by 28.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $10,806,666.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 671,625 shares of company stock worth $37,010,037. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 948,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,313. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

