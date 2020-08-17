DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Up 10.8% This Week

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $32,961.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

