Denarius Price Tops $0.17 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. Denarius has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $370.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001403 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Denarius has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,372,692 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

