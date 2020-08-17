Desire (DSR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,488.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Desire has traded 133.9% higher against the US dollar. Desire has a market cap of $21,574.39 and $5,488.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Desire

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

