Dether (DTH) Market Capitalization Hits $1.93 Million

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Dether has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $42,374.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dether has traded 49.5% lower against the dollar. One Dether token can currently be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039136 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.69 or 0.05529584 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00047941 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Dether is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dether is dether.io.

Dether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

