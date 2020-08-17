DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.20

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 40779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.34.

DPSGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.