Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.16 ($21.37).

FRA:DTE traded up €0.03 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting €15.34 ($18.05). The stock had a trading volume of 10,659,680 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.08. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

