DeviantCoin (DEV) Price Down 36.5% This Week

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $16.25 million and $125,875.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeviantCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00004597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 28,779,870 coins and its circulating supply is 28,779,869 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

