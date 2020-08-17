Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 2,200 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 2,200 ($28.76) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.48% from the stock’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oddo Securities raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,480 ($32.42) to GBX 3,130 ($40.92) in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,600 ($33.99) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,270 ($42.75) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.61) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,960.28 ($38.70).

Shares of LON:DGE traded down GBX 47 ($0.61) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,603 ($34.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,572,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 26.73 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.50). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,736.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,774.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion and a PE ratio of 20.37.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 322 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,572 ($33.63) per share, with a total value of £8,281.84 ($10,827.35). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 331 shares of company stock worth $853,262.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

