Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Short Interest Up 19.0% in March

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 782,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 657,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 3,351.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,493,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,778. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.42. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

