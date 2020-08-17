Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Short Interest Update

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 176,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.96. 12,493,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,778. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

In other Diamond Eagle Acquisition news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,326,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 3,351.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,640,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.