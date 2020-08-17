Digital Arts Media Network, Inc (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Down 82.4% in July

Digital Arts Media Network, Inc (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DATI stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 129,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,568. Digital Arts Media Network has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Digital Arts Media Network Company Profile

Digital Arts Media Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides sourced communications through various mobile, media, and online technological platforms. Digital Arts Media Network, Inc was formerly known as Umairco, Inc and changed its name to Digital Arts Media Network, Inc in March 2015.

