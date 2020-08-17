DigitalNote (XDN) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $5.97 million and $70,685.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00755887 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003162 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000512 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 194% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000656 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,074,821,705 coins and its circulating supply is 4,860,182,113 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

